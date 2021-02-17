Thailand steps up development of video game industry
Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) is scaling up efforts to forge the establishment of Thailand-based game service providers as another driver for this multibillion-baht industry.
Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) is scaling up efforts to forge the establishment of Thailand-based game service providers (Source: bangkokpost.com)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) is scaling up efforts to forge the establishment of Thailand-based game service providers as another driver for this multibillion-baht industry.
DEPA President and Chief Executive Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said Thailand's game industry was valued at 29 billion THB (nearly 1 billion USD) in 2020 with an average growth of 14 percent per year. The industry is projected to be valued at 33 billion THB this year.
Gaming is part of the digital content industry that has grown in line with the world's technology and new consumer lifestyles, he said.
However, the country still lacks online game service providers and games publishers, especially the former that act as key agencies to own, lease or operate businesses linked to games as well as handling game exports to the world market.
Currently, Thai game developers have to share 60-70 percent of their sales with game service providers and publishers, most of which are international firms, especially from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Canada and Singapore, Nuttapon said.
DEPA on February 16 inked a memorandum of understanding for cooperation with the Thai Game Software Industry Association (TGA) to support and promote digital content, including games.
Nuttapon said the agency has sought a budget of 400 million THB from the government to support the industry through the fiscal 2022 budget.
The cooperation is aimed at creating more value in the industry and increasing new work opportunities as well as supporting digital manpower in the industry, he added./.