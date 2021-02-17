ASEAN Singapore announces 80.8 billion USD budget plan for 2021 Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister cum Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat on February 16 announced the nation’s 107 billion SGD (80.8 billion USD) budget plan in 2021 to provide immediate help to sectors under stress, and invest in the country’s long-term future.

World Singaporean economy on recovery, uncertainties remain An article published on the Singapore’s Straits Times on February 16 commented that even as Singapore's economy stays on the recovery track, enthusiasm over a significant growth acceleration is wearing off.

ASEAN Cambodia intensifies border monitoring over COVID-19 Amid COVID-19-related developments, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered forces along the borders to stop all unauthorised cross-border traffic and ensure that anyone returning from Thailand follows quarantine rules.

ASEAN Vietnamese Ambassador assumes office as ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Vietnamese Ambassador Tran Duc Binh took office as Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Community and Corporate Affairs at a ceremony in Jakarta on February 15.