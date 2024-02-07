Thailand to ban recreational use of cannabis
The Thai government will urgently move a bill to ban the recreational use of cannabis, which was taken off the list of banned narcotics in June 2022.
Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai government will urgently move a bill to ban the recreational use of cannabis, which was taken off the list of banned narcotics in June 2022.
Minister of Public Health Cholnan Srikaew said the new bill, which bans the recreational use of cannabis, will be proposed at the Cabinet meeting next week.
The bill will be amended from the existing one to only allow the use of cannabis for health and medicinal purposes, he said, adding that the use for entertainment is considered wrong.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who took office last August, has frequently voiced his opposition to the recreational use of the drug and said it should be allowed only for medicinal use./.
Minister of Public Health Cholnan Srikaew said the new bill, which bans the recreational use of cannabis, will be proposed at the Cabinet meeting next week.
The bill will be amended from the existing one to only allow the use of cannabis for health and medicinal purposes, he said, adding that the use for entertainment is considered wrong.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who took office last August, has frequently voiced his opposition to the recreational use of the drug and said it should be allowed only for medicinal use./.