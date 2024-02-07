World Philippines rescues 45 survivors in landslide Philippine authorities said on February 7 that rescuers have rescued 45 survivors from a landslide a day earlier that buried estimated 86 people at a gold mine in the southern province of Davao de Oro.

World ASEAN – Australia forum held in Melbourne Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, Head of the ASEAN Senior Official Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam, attended the 36th ASEAN – Australia Forum organised in Melbourne on February 6.

World Landslide buries two buses in Philippines, injuring many At least 11 people were injured when a rain-induced landslide buried two buses picking up workers from a gold mine in the southern Philippines, officials said on February 7.