ASEAN Indonesia uses biodiesel B30 for trains PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), Indonesia's state-owned railway company, has started using Biosolar B30 - a biodiesel blend containing 30% palm oil - as fuel for its trains.

World Malaysia’s agro-food sector boasts significant potential Malaysia’s agro-food sector continues to record growth despite the uncertainty of both global and domestic economic markets, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a speech launching the 2023 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen's Day.

ASEAN Quang Ninh hosts 18th ASEAN GO-NGO forum on social welfare The 18th ASEAN GO-NGO Forum on Social Welfare and Development took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 13.

ASEAN FIFA inaugurates office in Indonesia The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) in collaboration with the Indonesian Government inaugurated its office called Asia Hub in Jakarta on November 10.