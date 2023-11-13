Thailand to enter annual peak pollution season
The Thailand Clean Air Network (CAN), a group of academics and activists, on November 13 demanded the Thai government urgently pass a clean air act as the country braces for its annual peak pollution season.
The group submitted a proposed law to the government along with an open letter urging Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to act swiftly to ease the negative impacts inflicted on the public.
They stressed the necessity for close coordination among relevant agencies and a comprehensive management system to effectively address this issue.
Emissions from industry, coupled with vehicle exhaust fumes and smoke from stubble burning by farmers, make air quality plummet in Thailand every year. The worst pollution period is usually from December to February - coinciding with the peak tourist season.
The clean air bill is expected to be tabled by the country’s cabinet this month./.