ASEAN Thailand to launch first online bank in 2025 Thailand's central bank expects virtual banks to begin operating in the second quarter of 2025, announced the bank on January 12.

World China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition 2022 winners announced The ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (COSTI), in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) of China, have announced “Dr Hearing” and “Low Carbon Combustion Device” as the winners of the China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition 2022.

World Indonesia to export corn to Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia Head of Indonesia’s National Food Agency (Bapanas) Arief Prasetyo Adi said on January 10 that the country plans to export corn to Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia in 2023.

ASEAN Indonesia, Timor Leste promote economic cooperation, resolve border issues Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and her visiting Timor Leste counterpart Adaljiza Magno met in Jakarta on January 11, discussing opportunities to boost economic partnership and the settlement of land boundaries between the nations.