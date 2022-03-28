World Philippines, US start largest-ever joint military drills The Philippines and the US kicked off their largest-ever joint military drills on the former’s Luzon Island on March 28.

World Japanese publisher produces manga book on Vietnamese football Kadokawa JSC of Japan on March 28 introduced a comic series about Vietnamese football which it is going to publish.

World Malaysia hosts Asian security, defence conferences About 25,000 visitors from more than 50 countries and territories are expected to attend the 2022 Defence Services Asia (DSA) and 2022 National Security Conference Asia (NATSEC), scheduled to be held from March 28 to 31 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur, said Senior Minister and Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein.