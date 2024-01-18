Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has committed to providing humanitarian aid to Myanmar and will work with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote peace in the neighbouring country, Thai media reported, citing the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara.



Addressing a discussion on Myanmar during the World Economic Forum's 54th Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Parnpree said Thailand has been playing an active role in promoting peace, stability and unity in Myanmar alongside other ASEAN members. He also emphasised the need for all parties in Myanmar to participate in negotiations that will lead to harmony and a peaceful political resolution.



According to the official, Thailand has provided humanitarian support to Myanmar as needed, focusing on Myanmar citizens who fled their country and stay along the Thai border, adding that the Thai government has also talked to the Myanmar government to find ways to send humanitarian aid to Myanmar citizens who need help in their country.



The Thai government will also support Laos as this year's ASEAN chair to push the bloc's role as a leader for promoting dialogue and reconciliation in Myanmar and in the region, he said./.