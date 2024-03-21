Thailand, UK agree to elevate relationship to strategic partnership
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand and the UK on March 20 signed a strategic partnership roadmap agreement, an upgrade to their current bilateral ties.
The document was inked by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the UK David Cameron as part of the latter’s official visit to Thailand.
During their talks, the officials discussed trade and economic promotion through the launch of the Thailand-UK Free Trade Agreement initiative, which will build upon the progress of the Enhanced Trade Partnership.
Other issues discussed during the meeting were cooperation in security, science and technology, tourism, education and especially visa exemptions for Thai ordinary passport holders.
They exchanged views on regional situations, including that in Myanmar and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
On this occasion, the Thai side also expressed appreciation for the UK’s support of Thai membership application in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
“The elevation to strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations, as they will celebrate the 170th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year. The UK is the first country in Europe with which Thailand has a strategic partnership,” the Thai Foreign Ministry said in a statement./.
