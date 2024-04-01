Thailand warns of scorching heat in April
Thai weather forecasters warned that high temperatures could reach 43-44.5 degrees Celsius this month, with occasional relief thanks to summer storms.
In Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP)
The Meteorological Department said on April 1 that from this week, hot and extremely hot weather is likely to hit the northeastern and eastern parts of the country, which boast low pressure areas and low rainfall.
High temperatures in those two regions could reach 41-43°C during the period.
From April 8-10, there could be summer storms, including hailstorms, due to cold weather expected in neighbouring nations. Thunderstorms could occur in the south but in general, the weather would be promising for tourists, the department said./.