World Thailand reopens anti-fake news centre before Senate election The Election Commission (EC) of Thailand reopened its anti-fake news centre on April 1 in preparation for the selection of the Senate, which will commence as soon as the current term expires in May.

World Malaysia aims to welcome 5 million Chinese tourists Malaysia's tourism sector is confident of achieving its target of attracting over 5 million tourists from China in 2024, supported by the increased frequency of flights to the country, compared to 1.47 million visitors in 2023.

World Cambodian National Assembly convenes second session The National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia convened its second session on April 1 under the chair of President Khuon Sodary.