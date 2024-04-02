Illustrative image (Photo: enviliance.com)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand is expected to start enforcing a new law outlining measures to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in an effort to help the state and business sectors better deal with climate change, a senior official has said.



Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Thailand Rachata Phisitbanakorn revealed the information at a forum entitled "Action for Change", held on April 1, elaborating that the ministry has set up the Department of Climate Change and Environment and initiated climate change-related measures to emphasise Thailand's commitment to cutting CO2 emissions.



Then Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha committed at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in 2021 that Thailand would be more aggressive in addressing climate change, striving to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, along with a net-zero target by 2065.



According to Rachata, the new law comprises various mechanisms to achieve climate change mitigation targets through economic instruments such as carbon credit trade, a carbon tax, a domestic emissions trading system as well as mandatory compliance measures for business operators.



It is also aimed at enhancing Thailand's capability to mitigate and adapt to climate change, enabling the transition to a more sustainable economy, he said, adding that the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation will act as the regulator of carbon trade for businesses./.