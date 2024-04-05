Thailand’s airports ready for Songkran festival
The Transport Ministry of Thailand has instructed the Airports of Thailand (AoT) and all related agencies to ensure the safety of passengers during Songkran, the traditional New Year festival of the Southeast Asian country that will be held from April 13-15.
Transport Minister Suriya Juengrungreangkit was quoted by local media as saying that six international airports of Thailand - Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai - are forecast to welcome about 2.61 million passengers during the Songkran festival, up 28,5% year on year.
Of the total, about 1.65 million are foreigners, up 46% year-on-year while the number of local passengers is expected to reach about 962,362, up 6.59%.
There will be 15,113 flights, up 16.71% from the same period last year, of them 8,682 international and 6,431 domestic.
Suriya said the Transport Ministry and the AoT have arranged free parking areas in Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.
The minister also instructed the AoT to work closely with immigration police and ground service staff to ensure smooth services at the airports.
Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has been instructed to stand ready to provide the best services for travellers during the Songkran festival.
Earlier, the SRT extended the period for booking express train tickets from 30 days to 90 days. Surapong said during the Songkran period, most people booked tickets to depart from April 10-11 and to return to Bangkok from April 16-17./.
