World Singapore prevents use of SIM cards for scams Singapore has passed a bill regulating criminal acts and tougher penalties for those who use SIM cards for scams.

World Indonesia asks travelers to minimise waste during Idul Fitri festival Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry has asked locals and travellers to minimise waste during the Idul Fitri festival to protect the environment.

World Laos strengthens road safety measures during Bunpimay festival The Ministry of Public Security of Laos will deploy more than 700 traffic police officers to over 100 intersections across the capital Vientiane to ensure road safety during the Lao New Year celebration, Bunpimay festival, in mid-April.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN’s policy dialogue on finance, banking A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Quang Dung attended a policy dialogue between central bank governors of ASEAN countries and financial institutions' Chief Executive Officers on April 4 in Luang Prabang, Laos.