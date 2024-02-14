World Malaysia's palm oil stocks hit six-month low Malaysia's palm oil stocks fell to their lowest in six months at the end of January as production plunged to the lowest level in nine months amid steady exports, the industry regulator has said.

World Thai consumers expected to spend 70 million USD for Valentine’s Day Spending for Valentine’s Day this year in Thailand is expected to increase 5.4% from 2023 to about 2.52 billion THB (70 million USD), according to a recent survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

World Thailand’s Phitsanulok province turns into tourist attraction Phitsanulok province, northern Thailand, attracted over 4 million tourists in 2023, becoming a new tourist attraction in the country.

World Laos strongly raises tourist target for this year The Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism hopes 6.2 million domestic and foreign tourists will make trips to the country in 2024, much higher than the initial target of 4.6 million set in late 2023.