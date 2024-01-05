Videos Dak Lak exports first macadamia lot to RoK The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak sent the first batch of macadamia to the Republic of Korea on January 3.

Business Forty-two enterprises with capitalisation of over 1 billion USD listed on HoSE The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on January 4 announced that as of December 29, 2023, there had been 42 enterprises with capitalisation of over 1 billion USD listed on the HoSE.

Business Measures sought to help domestic firms optimise US market Experts gathered at a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on January 4 to seek ways for domestic firms to effectively exploit the US market as the two countries have upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Business Inflationary pressure to ease in 2024: Economists Economists at a workshop in Hanoi on January 4 shared the view that despite a host of difficulties forecast for 2024, inflation would not be a big issue for Vietnam in the year.