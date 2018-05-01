Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has started its annual seasonal closure of several attractions in 66 of 147 national parks nationwide.

According to the department, this is normal practice, as it closes several attractions every year for a certain period, depending on weather and park conditions.



Dates are varied, and the closure is often due to extreme weather, especially during the rainy months that may create unsafe conditions, and allows for some ecological recovery time.



This year, the department is closing attractions in 66 national parks nationwide, including 24 national parks in the North, 28 in the South, nine in the Northeast, and five in the Central, Western and Eastern Regions.-VNA