World Indonesia outlines export facilitation strategy Indonesian Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto said that the country has outlined a strategy to facilitate exports, which have strongly dropped in recent times.

World Singapore announces guidelines for election campaigning activities The Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) on June 18 announced guidelines for election campaigning activities amid COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cambodia, China to trade rice in local currencies The Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) and the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) discussed ways to use the riel and the Chinese yuan in rice exports between China and Cambodia, Khmer Times newspaper reported on June 18.

World Cambodian Senate adopts draft law on anti-money laundering, terrorist financing combat The Cambodian Senate has approved the draft Law on Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism following its adoption by the National Assembly earlier this month.