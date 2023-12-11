Thanh Hoa boosts trade, investment connectivity with Italy
The central province of Thanh Hoa will accompany and create the most favourable conditions for Italian investors and businesses to seek cooperation activities and experience services in the locality, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Thi has said.
Speaking at a recent conference connecting investment and trade between Thanh Hoa and Italy – part of the “Italy Day in Thanh Hoa” event, Thi underlined the importance of European and Italian businesses in its development, and called for investment in the fields of manufacturing and processing, tourism, agriculture, health, urbanisation and infrastructure.
He affirmed that the province is willing to listen to proposals and petitions by investors and businesses to solve difficulties and barriers to make the two sides’ cooperation activities smooth.
Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Della Seta said that the conference was an initiative to help his country’s enterprises gain access to such a dynamic and potential market like Thanh Hoa.
He expressed his hope that the activities of the “Italy Day in Thanh Hoa” and the recent working visit to Italy by provincial leaders will open up more cooperation and investment opportunities to bring into full play potential and advantages of each side, thus contributing to deepening the Italy-Vietnam comprehensive partnership.
In 2023, Thanh Hoa’s exports to Italy are estimated to reach 22.3 million USD./.