Business Long An, Japan cooperate in human resources training The Mekong Delta province of Long An will continue its cooperation with Japan in the training of high-quality technical human resources and the attraction of the Japanese investment to the locality, Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Van Duoc said on December 10.

Business Vietjet launched new routes to Indonesia, RoK Carrier Vietjet Air on December 10 launched two new international routes connecting Hanoi and Indonesia’s Jakarta, and Phu Quoc and the Republic of Korea’s Busan as year-end travel season heats up.

Business Embassy willing to support Dutch businesses operating in Vietnam: Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands is ready to be a bridge and a channel to send recommendations from Dutch businesses to the Vietnamese government to improve mechanisms and create favourable conditions for investors operating in Vietnam, said Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam.