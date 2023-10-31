Rice varieties grown in the central province of Thanh Hoa are favoured by domestic consumers. (Photo: baothanhhoa.vn)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Rice varieties grown in the central province of Thanh Hoa are favoured by domestic consumers and can be found on the shelves in the supermarkets of most cities and provinces nationwide.



The Tam Phu Hung High-Tech Food Company Limited in Thieu Hoa township has upgraded technologies and set up links with local farmers and cooperatives to form rice production chains.



Apart from more than 100 hectares in Thieu Hoa, the company has expanded rice cultivation in 20 districts and some cities and provinces with a total area of up to 1,500 hectares.



Deputy Director Nguyen Duy Cuong said all of Tam Phu Hung’s rice fields satisfy VietGap standards, adding three of its rice products have been ranked four star under the “One Commune-One Product” programme in 2021.



Notably, its Japonica rice has been shipped to Japan through northern exporters, about 10-15 tonnes each year, and the company expects that it will directly deliver the gain to the market in the time ahead, he said.

Apart from Tam Phu Hung, six others in Thanh Hoa have also set up such production connectivity, and successfully built their own rice brands.



Thanh Hoa is now home to about 230,000 hectares of rice, with an annual output of 1.5 million tonnes.



To promote the value and economic efficiency of rice products, toward exports, the local agricultural sector, authorities and businesses are focused on brand building.



The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has encouraged the cultivation of new, high-yield, high-quality rice varieties to serve exports, and optimise technical advances.



The department suggested the provincial People's Committee submit a proposal to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to add Thanh Hoa to the planning scheme of rice production areas for exports.



The province has also encouraged localities, businesses, and cooperatives to promote local rice products through the media, and join trade promotion programmes at home and abroad.



As of October 2023, Thanh Hoa had 19 rice products ranked at least three star under the OCOP programme./.

VNA