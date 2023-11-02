Scientific and technological advances are applied in the processing of pennywort powder and drink at Phong Cach Moi (New Style) Construction and Trading Company Limited in Tan Phong commune, Quang Xuong district. (Photo: baothanhhoa.vn)

The south central province of Thanh Hoa has studied and applied scientific and technological advances into agricultural production and actively engaged in the fourth Industrial Revolution to serve socio-economic development in a fast and sustainable way.

Considering science-technology as one of three breakthroughs to concretise the Resolution adopted at the 19th provincial Party Congress, the local authorities at all levels have worked to make science-technology a locomotive to improve productivity and products’ quality.



An array of large-scale advanced production models have been developed across the province, bringing higher economic efficiency.



More than 34,400 hectares of land have been zoned off for large scale production with the application of state-of-the-art technologies, while over 80,000 hectares of crops are being cultivated under value chain.



Thanks to the advanced technologies, the crops earn local farmers some 200 million VND (8,100 USD) per hectare per year, or 2.5-3 times higher than those planted under traditional method. Meanwhile, animal farming models bring in 1.5-2 billion VND per farm per year, doubling that of traditional ones.



Around 80% of agricultural production models with advanced technologies are engaging in a supply chain, and the remainders have found stable markets.



Thanh Hoa province has also paid due attention to deploying digital technology in processing and post-harvest management, and developing QR codes to facilitate the traceability of farm products. This is a bold step to promote farmers’ participation in the value chain, helping them gain benefits during the agricultural and rural development process.



Regarding plantation, biological techniques have been used to develop new varieties to meet the market demand.



An array of high-quality fruit and vegetable producers have developed net house and greenhouse models on a total area of more than 170 hectares.



Besides expanding cultivation land for organic rice, the province was successful at creating 12 high-yield rice varieties and recovering local sticky rice, black rice, Luan Van grapefruit, Van Du orange, voi tangerine and Kim Tan sugarcane.



The province has enhanced the cultivation of genetically modified varieties, including 10,900 hectares of corn with high productivity, while completing smart production process for climate-resilient crops which comprise 6,900 hectares of rice, and 1,400 hectares of vegetables.



Additionally, irrigation system that helps save water, remote sensing, and geographic information system (GIS) have been applied across the province to improve production efficiency.



However, the province’s study, application and transfer of science-technology in agriculture are facing formidable challenges such as small-scale production, shortage of capital, and unstable value chain, among others.



Local authorities are working to bolster digital transformation in agriculture, encourage large-scale production under organic and VietGAP standards, while supporting businesses, cooperatives and households to invest in high-tech processing system, and join a value chain.



The province will enhance cooperation with science-technology organisations, businesses, and research institutes inside and outside the country to breed new high-yield plant and animal varieties.



It will promote the role of the state management, and work to raise public awareness of the significance of science-technology application in agricultural production./.

VNA