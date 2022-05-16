The beauty of Lang Co Bay
Located at the foot of the Hai Van Pass, Lang Co Bay is a town in Phu Loc district, Thua Thien-Hue province. It is completely embraced with one side of deep mountains, and one side of seas. (Photo: VNA)
With an area of about 800 hectares, Lap An Lagoon - known as the Oyster Kingdom of Hue- is also the source that supplies a large amount of seafood for the fishermen of this area. (Photo: VNA)
With over 10 km of white sand, the vast blue waters of the ocean and rainforests on the undulating mountains are not enough to describe Lang Co. Additional, a large mysterious Lap An Lagoon makes it more beautiful. (Photo: VNA)
On the top of Hai Van Pass, visitors will surely feel surprised by the peaceful and poetic beauty of Lang Co Bay. Lying on the most beautiful curve of the country, Lang Co has almost everything that the nature can offer. (Photo: VNA)
This is the 3rd bay in Vietnam, after Halong Bay and Nha Trang Bay named in the list of 30 most beautiful bays in the world. In recent years, Lang Co attracts a large number of domestic and foreign tourism tourists. ( Photo: VNA)