Business Vietjet expands Northeast Asian flight network with three new routes Vietjet will open two direct routes connecting Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi to Japan’s third and fourth biggest cities, Nagoya and Fukuoka, in early July.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on May 12, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Ministry rejects China’s fishing ban on Vietnamese waters China’s fishing ban on waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign right, and jurisdiction in the East Sea is valueless, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in a recent document sent to coastal localities.