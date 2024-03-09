Travel Hue - Da Nang train trips to start from end of March The Vietnam Railway Corporation and the Thua Thien-Hue Provincial People’s Committee are actively working to soon introduce train trips between the two cities of Hue and Da Nang.

Travel Ideal cloud-hunting spot in northern mountainous Lai Chau province From November to March each year, visitors to Can Ty 2 village in Ma Quai commune, Sin Ho district, in Lai Chau province may well become lost in a magical realm amid vast mountains and forests, with an endless expanse of clouds stretching as far as the eye can see.

Travel Vietnam seeking to diversify sports tourism experiences Vietnam boasts a lot of advantages to develop sports tourism and is taking measures to promote this type of tourism - one of the fastest growing segments in the industry, with an estimated value of about 800 billion USD globally.

Travel Drone light show to be performed over Ha Long Bay this summer The Ha Long Carnival 2024 will be a highlight among 186 tourism promotion programmes and events to be held in the northern province of Quang Ninh this year, during which a drone light show will be performed over UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay for the first time.