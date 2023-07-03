At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The final round of the Mrs Ao Dai Europe 2024 pageant will be held in Warsaw, the capital city of Poland from June 15-16, 2024, its organising board announced at a press conference in Warsaw on July 1.



The event aims to honour the Vietnamese traditional dress "Áo Dài," contributing to nurturing Vietnamese culture within the OV community, and popularising the fine cultural values of Vietnam among international friends.



Held for the first time in the Czech Republic in 2018, the pageant was later interrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, it resumed in Dresden, Germany, and was recognised as a significant cultural event within the OV community in Europe, winning the support and participation of a large number of successful Vietnamese women and expatriates living there./.