www.onlineasean.com, official website for the ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021. (Photo: VNS)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Up to 9,300 users registered and used www.onlineasean.com, the official website for the ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021, from August 8-10, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The site also recorded over 35,000 hits, a 400 percent increase in traffic from last year's event.

Over 300 businesses from the 10 ASEAN countries joined the regional digital event, more than double the number of businesses in 2020.

The majority of buyers were reportedly from the Philippines (50.17 percent), followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore.

The sales event offered buyers a wide range of products and services including handicrafts, electronics, furniture, fashion items and F&B. Major regional digital commerce players such as Qafa Haus, Zalora, Madalagos Chocolate, Alibaba, Lazada, Pazzion, Escala Fashion and Shopee all participated.

Organisers said during the pandemic, the region has seen a boom in digital commerce, which is fast becoming a key part of regional commerce and trade./.