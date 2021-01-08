Three arrested for facilitating illegal entry of patient No. 1440
Phan Phu Hung (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 8 arrested three men to further investigate their role in the illegal entry of COVID-19 patient No. 1440.
The men, comprising 42-year-old Phan Phi Hung, 26-year-old Pham Thanh Hap, and 32-year-old Trang Van Ut, all from An Giang, had completed their quarantine and tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 twice.
According to preliminary investigation results, Hung set up links with people at home and abroad, including Hap and Ut, in an effort to bring home illegally a 33-year-old man, who was later defined as patient No. 1440, and eight others.
Truong Chi Tai and Le Van Dinh who took part in the ring are still in quarantine.
Four out of the nine illegal immigrants tested positive for the coronavirus – patients No. 1440, 1451, 1452 and 1453.
Earlier, the investigation agency under the provincial police decided to launch criminal proceedings against the case that took place in An Phu district, An Giang province on December 24./.