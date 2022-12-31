Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Tien handed over the Friendship Order to Pooja Sengupta, Artistic Director of the Turongomi Dance Theatre. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, December 31 (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh has given awards to three Bangladeshis in recognition of their contributions to promoting friendship relations between the two countries, especially to introducing the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh who was recognised by UNESCO as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture, to local residents.

The awardees are Pooja Sengupta, Artistic Director of Turongomi Dance Theatre, Dr Mostafizur Rahman Faisal, registrar of Heritage University of Bangladesh and KM Abdul Mozid, a senior reporter for Dainik Arthoniteer Kagoj newspaper.



Sengupta, the author and main artist in the ballet “Ho Chi Minh - Journey to find the light”, was awarded a Friendship Order from the Vietnamese President.



Faisal and Mozid, who translated books "Ho Chi Minh’s Biography” and “How Ho Chi Minh wrote his testament”, were presented with Certificates of Merit from the Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Ho Chi Minh’s Biography” (L) and “How Ho Chi Minh wrote his testament”



Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Tien underscored that the Party, the State and people of Vietnam always remember the support from the Bangladeshi people in the past struggle for national independence as well as in the current process of national construction and development.

He hoped the awardees will continue to have more excellent works to further contribute the friendship between the two nations, and introduce not only Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh to Bangladeshis, but also introduce Bangladesh and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Vietnamese people./.