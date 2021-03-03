World Indonesia: Tourism continues suffering in January The number of foreign tourist visits to Indonesia in January still suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic and declined by 89.05 percent compared to the same month of last year, the country’s statistics bureau (BPS) reported.

World Philippines reports first cases of COVID-19 South African variant The Philippines documented six cases of the South African coronavirus variant, its health ministry said on March 2, raising concern among its experts that the current vaccines might be less effective.

World Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupts again Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 3km (1.86 miles) on March 2, in its first big eruption since August last year.