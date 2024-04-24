Referee Bui Thi Thu Trang (holding the ball), and assistant referee Nguyen Thi Hang Nga (first from right). (Photo: vff .org.vn/)

Hanoi (VNA) – Three Vietnamese female referees have been invited to officiate at the 2024 AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup finals, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

The tournament will take place from May 6 - 19 in Bali of Indonesia.

Accordingly, Mai Hoang Trang from Ho Chi Minh City will work as a referee supervisor, while Bui Thi Thu Trang from Hai Phong city and Nguyen Thi Hang Nga from Ho Chi Minh City will serve as a referee and an assistant referee, respectively.

After completing their tasks at the continental championship, Trang will attend the FIFA Referee Instructor Course 2024, which will be held from May 21 - 25 in Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia./.