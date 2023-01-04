Milch cows arrive at new farm (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – TH-RUS, an affiliate of Vietnam's TH Group in Russia, marked the start of new year on January 3 with the welcome of 2,380 HF purebred high-yielding milch cows to its newly-built farm in Efimtsevo village, Ulyanovsk district, Kaluga province of Russia.

Earlier on December 18, 2,380 milch cows, qualified in a rigorous selection process and transported from the US’s Pennsylvania port, arrived at the UST-Luga port of Leningrad. After completing Russia's strict disease inspection procedures, they were carried to TH RUS's farm in Kaluga province.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kaluga province Gennady Lutsenko hailed the farm for ensuring all the best conditions for cows to produce quality milk not only for Russia but also for export.

Head of Ulyanovsk district Alexander Anisimov, for his part, said it is a long-awaited and meaningful event as Ulyanovsk has become one of the best milk production destinations of Kaluga province.

Earlier, cows imported to Moscow province adapted well to living conditions there. The herd grew from 1,100 head to nearly 2,500 at present. TH Group has so far invested over 120 million USD in agricultural machinery and construction, turning tens of thousands hectares of vacant land into fertile fields.

As scheduled, TH’s farm projects in Moscow and Kaluga will be completed in late 2023./.