Destinations Nearly 11 million USD for conservation of Hoi An ancient town Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam recently approved to earmark near 11 million USD for a Hoi An ancient town conservation project in the 2020-2025, with orientation to 2030.

Travel European, Oceania tourists to Hanoi on the rise The number of tourists from European and Oceania countries to Hanoi continued growing in February, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City among top 25 global trending destinations The central coastal city of Da Nang and southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the top 25 trending destinations in the world for 2020 by the world’s largest travel platform TripAdvisor.