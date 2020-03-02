Thua Thien – Hue works to help tourism recover
Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and officials of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue are seeking for measures to remove difficulties facing the local tourism sector amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The outbreak has caused an economic loss of 1.72 million USD to the local tourism sector, the department said, adding that the figure is predicted to be 1.5 million USD in March.
The provincial People’s Committee said to overcome difficulties facing the sector, the Department of Tourism has coordinate with the Department of Health to support the local Tourism Association in providing skills and knowledge on COVID-19 prevention for over 100 hotels and travel agencies.
Besides, the province is carrying out a series of measures to stimulate tourism such as improving the quality of accommodation facilities and offering more services to serve tourists better./.
