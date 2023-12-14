Thua Thien-Hue launches digital transformation week
The central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 14 launched the Digital Transformation Week – Hue 2023 with the theme of building digital data and promoting regional connectivity.
According to Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh, as one of the leading localities in terms of digital transformation index, Thua Thien-Hue has implemented various measures to promote the electronic and digital government building, smart urban development, and effective management and exploitation of multi-sector data source.
The official said he hopes the Digital Transformation Week – Hue 2023 will help enhance public awareness of digital transformation and gather ideas from experts to adjust the locality’s digital transformation solutions in the coming time. The event also provides a chance for the province to attract more investors, he added.
The Digital Transformation Week – Hue 2023 comprises of more than 20 activities, including exhibitions, seminars and a ceremony to honour winners of the VietFuture Awards. It expects more than 2,000 delegates and visitors.
Particularly, a plenary session on building digital data – promoting regional connectivity will see the participation of more than 50 leading experts in digital transformation, leaders of agencies and businesses.
Within the event’s framework, a technology exhibition will be held, featuring local digital transformation utilities and digital transformation solutions from many large tech firms such as Viettel, BKAV, FPT, and Mobifone, as well as innovative startup technology ideas and products.
The Digital Transformation Week – Hue 2023 will take place until December 15./.