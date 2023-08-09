Part of Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Tien Giang (VNA) – Tien Giang province has aimed to become an economic locomotive in the Mekong Delta region, which comes as part of a draft plan for the province’s socio-economic development during the period 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.

Tien Giang has a favourable location for economic, cultural, and tourism development. It is located on an important traffic axis, 70km far from Ho Chi Minh City and 100km from Can Tho city. It is the transshipment area between the Mekong Delta provinces and Ho Chi Minh City, both by waterway and road.

Between 2011 to 2020, the province’s growth reached 6.55% yearly, higher than the general average (about 6.15% of the region; or 6.21% of the whole country). The economic growth rate in 2022 was a remarkable 7.02%.

That is a positive signal reflecting the determination and unceasing efforts of all government agencies, businesses, and the people, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said at the meeting to appraise the draft.

Between 2026-2030, Tien Giang province targets a growth rate of 8.0 - 9.0% per year. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the People's Committee of Tien Giang province Nguyen Van Vinh said that the province sees important opportunities for development, especially as the Government intends to pour large investments into the Mekong Delta.

Under the draft master plan, Tien Giang aims to become a modern industrial province with an industrial-service-agricultural economic structure, one of the growth poles of the Mekong Delta, playing the role of a bridge between the Mekong Delta and the Southeast region. Agriculture will be an important local strength.

The province is also expected to become a national tourism centre. Marine economy and urban economy will be its driving force for growth.

Regarding specific goals, the draft mentions 22 economic, social, environmental, infrastructure, and defence and security indicators. Between 2026-2030, the province targets a growth rate of 8.0 - 9.0% per year, while the gross regional domestic products (GRDP) per capita by 2030 is expected to reach about 140 - 145 million VND (5,900-6,100 USD).

By 2050, Tien Giang will have modern industries, a dynamic and efficient agricultural economy, a large regional and international urban area, and one of the locomotives promoting regional economic development. Its main growth drivers are industry, services, tourism, innovation, and high competitiveness.

Regarding the development space, Tien Giang will focus on developing along seven regional economic corridors passing through the locality, identifying nine functional zones corresponding to different economic and spatial development strategies.

Tien Giang also plans to develop three centres including My Tho multi-sector urban centre, the Go Cong marine economic centre and a large regional industrial centre in Tan Phuoc.



It also plans to form three economic-urban regions; the central region (My Tho city, Chau Thanh district, Cho Gao district); the Western region (Cai Be district, Cai Lay town, Cai Lay district, Tan Phuoc district); and the Eastern region (Go Cong district, Go Cong town, Go Cong Dong district, Tan Phu Dong district).

In particular, the province will turn the area along the Tien River into an important urban axis of the Ho Chi Minh City region associated with small tourist towns and river islets.

"Once approved, the provincial planning will create new growth drivers and values for the province," said the chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Vinh./.

