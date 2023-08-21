Business Bac Giang promotes e-government, digital transformation According to the Bac Giang provincial People’s Committee, from now to 2030, the province will focus on developing e-government and digital transformation.

Business Vietravel Airlines operates first flight to China Vietravel Airlines has operated its first direct flight from Hanoi to China following the launch of the Nha Trang-Macau (China) route in May.

Business 210 businesses eligible to export rice The Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the list of 210 businesses that are eligible to export rice.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau aims to promote sustainable industrial growth The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has focused on developing a synchronous, modern, environmentally friendly infrastructure system for local industrial parks, while carefully choosing investors to ensure its sustainable development.