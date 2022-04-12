Business MoIT proposes auctions for renewable energy The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has put forth a proposal to start auctioning solar and wind energy projects that did not complete the technical test phase prior to October 31, 2021.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,108 VND/USD on April 12, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 8).

Business Infographic (Interactive) FDI reaches over 8.1 billion USD in Q1 The inflow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam hit 8.1 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Overseas Vietnam returning home to contribute to the motherland In recent years, there has been a “wave” of overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals returning to Vietnam in groups and organising trade and investment promotion activities, which connect overseas Vietnamese from all around the world.