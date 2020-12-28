TikTok honours Vietnam News Agency’s anti-fake news project
Eleven categories were granted TikTok awards. Factcheckvn was honored with ‘Community Media Channel Of The Year’. In the photo: Vietnam News Agency Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh receives ‘Community Media Channel Of The Year’ award. (Photo: Tien Luc / VNA)
Factcheckvn is part of Vietnam News Agency’s fake news project ‘The fight against fake news – Creative ideas and Effective solutions’ that includes an anti-fake news song in 15 languages and a training campaign that equips students with skills to spot fake news. In the photo: Vietnam News Agency Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh receives ‘Community Media Channel Of The Year’ award. (Photo: Tien Luc/VNA)
Factcheckvn is the first fact-checking channel of the Vietnamese media on social networking platforms. Factcheckvn now has more than 66,000 followers. In the photo: Vietnam News Agency Deputy Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh speaks of fact-check on social networking platforms. (Photo: Tien Luc/VNA)
#vudieuruatay (Vũ điệu rửa tay) or handwashing dance is honoured with ‘Hashtag Campaign Of The Year’ (Photo: Tien Luc/VNA)
VTV24 is recognised as ‘News Media Channel Of The Year’ (Photo: Tien Luc/VNA)
‘Music Of The Year’ TikTok award (Photo: Tien Luc/VNA)