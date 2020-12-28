Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

TikTok honours Vietnam News Agency’s anti-fake news project

Factcheckvn, a TikTok fact-checking channel launched by the Vietnam News Agency as part of a project on fighting fake news, was honoured at the TikTok Awards Vietnam 2020 on December 27 in Ho Chi Minh City. TikTok Awards Vietnam, the first of its kind in the country, is to honour outstanding creators, trends and campaigns that have contributed to spreading positive messages to the community.
VNA

  • Eleven categories were granted TikTok awards. Factcheckvn was honored with ‘Community Media Channel Of The Year’. In the photo: Vietnam News Agency Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh receives ‘Community Media Channel Of The Year’ award. (Photo: Tien Luc / VNA)

  • Factcheckvn is part of Vietnam News Agency’s fake news project ‘The fight against fake news – Creative ideas and Effective solutions’ that includes an anti-fake news song in 15 languages and a training campaign that equips students with skills to spot fake news. In the photo: Vietnam News Agency Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh receives ‘Community Media Channel Of The Year’ award. (Photo: Tien Luc/VNA)

  • Factcheckvn is the first fact-checking channel of the Vietnamese media on social networking platforms. Factcheckvn now has more than 66,000 followers. In the photo: Vietnam News Agency Deputy Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh speaks of fact-check on social networking platforms. (Photo: Tien Luc/VNA)

  • Vietnam News Agency Deputy Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh speaks of fact-check on social networking platforms. (Photo: Tien Luc/VNA)

  • #vudieuruatay (Vũ điệu rửa tay) or handwashing dance is honoured with ‘Hashtag Campaign Of The Year’ (Photo: Tien Luc/VNA)

  • VTV24 is recognised as ‘News Media Channel Of The Year’ (Photo: Tien Luc/VNA)

  • ‘Music Of The Year’ TikTok award (Photo: Tien Luc/VNA)

Other albums