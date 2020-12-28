TikTok honours Vietnam News Agency’s anti-fake news project

Factcheckvn, a TikTok fact-checking channel launched by the Vietnam News Agency as part of a project on fighting fake news, was honoured at the TikTok Awards Vietnam 2020 on December 27 in Ho Chi Minh City. TikTok Awards Vietnam, the first of its kind in the country, is to honour outstanding creators, trends and campaigns that have contributed to spreading positive messages to the community.