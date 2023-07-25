Business Agro-forestry-fishery export to EU down 16.6% in first half The value of Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery export to the European Union (EU) market reached 2.1 billion USD in the first half of this year, down 16.6% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam considers risk-free bonds The Government has assigned the Ministry of Finance to study a proposal to allow the State Bank of Vietnam to guarantee payment of bank bonds, just like with bank deposits.