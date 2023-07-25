Tokyo event connects Japanese investors with Vietnamese localities, enterprises
A conference took place in Tokyo on July 25 to connect Japanese investors with Vietnamese localities, industrial parks, and enterprises.
Participants in the conference in Tokyo on July 25 (Photo: VNA)
The event, part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, attracted a large number of investors and businesses from both countries.
It was organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the ASEAN - Japan Centre (AJC), the Vietnamese Trade Office in Japan, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and the provinces of Hau Giang, Bac Kan and Lai Chau and Da Nang city of Vietnam
Vietrade Director Vu Ba Phu said that via the conference, representatives of localities, industrial parks, and enterprises of Vietnam could directly meet Japanese investors to look into the demand and situation of Japanese investment in the country and discuss measures for enhancing investment ties.
In particular, officials of Hau Giang, Bac Kan, Lai Chau, and Da Nang had chances to provide details about investment and business climate in their localities, along with their policies for tackling difficulties facing enterprises and recovering production and business activities after the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
AJC Secretary General Kunihiko Hirabayashi said AJC last year submitted a medium-term strategic plan until 2025 aimed at responding to big changes in the international and regional situations. The plan includes promoting and diversifying investment such as direct investments that are sustainable and have positive socio-economic impacts from Japan to ASEAN countries, especially Vietnam.
AJC attaches special importance to investments promoting green growth and circular economy, and will expand trade and investment cooperation activities between Japan and ASEAN more comprehensively, he went on.
Some products of Bac Kan province displayed at the event (Photo: VNA)Since the diplomatic relationship was established in 1973, Japan has always been one of the leading partners of Vietnam.
As of June 20, it had 5,116 valid projects worth over 69.9 billion USD in Vietnam. It is also the biggest supplier of official development assistance (ODA) for the Southeast Asian country, with about 30 billion USD.
The Northeast Asian country was the fifth largest importer of Vietnamese goods in the first half of 2023, with 11 billion USD in value, statistics show./.