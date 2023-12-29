Culture - Sports Special craft of coconut land - Ben Tre Ben Tre province is known as the coconut capital of Vietnam, boasting the largest and oldest coconut growing area in the country. Apart from the food and beverages derived from coconuts, local people also utilise other parts of the coconut tree to craft household items and works of art.

Culture - Sports Cultural exchange held to foster relations between Vietnamese, Indian localities A cultural exchange and tourism connection between the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and the Indian region of Ladakh kicked off in Da Lat city on December 27.

Culture - Sports Paragliding tournament promotes beautiful images of Lai Chau The 2023 Open Putaleng Long Distance Paragliding Tournament has taken place in Tam Duong district, Lai Chau province, with the participation of nearly 100 local and foreign professional pilots. It was also an opportunity to promote beautiful images of local nature, culture, and people among visitors, to gradually build Tam Duong into an attractive tourism destination.

Culture - Sports Ninh Binh-Trang An Festival 2023 opens The Ninh Binh-Trang An Festival 2023 theme "Colours of heritage convergence and spreading" was opened at the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex - a UNESCO-recognised world cultural and natural heritage, in the northern province of Ninh Binh on December 26 in the presence of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.