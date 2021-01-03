Politics Infographic 10 National Patriotic Emulation Congresses The 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress will be held in Hanoi this week to honor labor heroes, emulation vanguards, and role models in the national emulation movement. With the theme “Solidarity, Creativity, Emulation in National Construction and Defense”, the Congress hopes to inspire national unity in fulfilling socio-economic development tasks.

Politics Infographic Brief introduction to ACMECS The Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), also known as the Economic Cooperation Strategy (ECS), is an economic cooperation framework that brings together Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.