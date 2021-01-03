Top 10 most outstanding international events in 2020
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has selected the Top 10 events that shaped the world in 2020.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicTop 10 economic events of Vietnam in 2020
Vietnam among very few countries to post GDP growth rate of 2.5-3 percent, and the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement in 2020 when Vietnam assumes ASEAN Chairmanship are among the top 10 domestic economic events in the year.
See more
InfographicAll agenda items of 12th Party Central Committee’s 14th session completed
The 14th plenum of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on December 18 after nearly five days of working, with all agenda items completed.
InfographicImportant issues of Party Central Committee's 14th session
Important issues of the 14th session of the 12th tenure Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.
Infographic10 National Patriotic Emulation Congresses
The 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress will be held in Hanoi this week to honor labor heroes, emulation vanguards, and role models in the national emulation movement. With the theme “Solidarity, Creativity, Emulation in National Construction and Defense”, the Congress hopes to inspire national unity in fulfilling socio-economic development tasks.
InfographicHCM City sets economic growth target of 6 percent for 2021
Ho Chi Minh City is targeting a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of around 6 percent in 2021.
InfographicBrief introduction to ACMECS
The Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), also known as the Economic Cooperation Strategy (ECS), is an economic cooperation framework that brings together Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.