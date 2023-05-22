Culture - Sports Bau Truc, the quintessence of Cham pottery For the Cham ethnic people, ceramics not only are used as daily utensils, but more importantly, they are an intermedia for them to connect with gods. Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan province is a perfect destination for visitors to explore the quintessence of Cham pottery making and their unique culture.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese Phở among world’s 100 most popular dishes: TasteAtlas Phở, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold on almost all street corners in Vietnam, has found itself in 34th place on a list of the 100 most popular dishes in the world compiled by international food magazine TasteAtlas.