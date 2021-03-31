Top leader vows utmost efforts if elected to 15th NA
A meeting was held at the headquarters of the Communist Review in Hanoi on March 30 to collect local voters’ opinions about Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, who is nominated to represent the capital in the 15th National Assembly (NA).
The collection of opinions from voters in candidates’ places of residence is regulated in the law on elections of deputies to the NA and People’s Councils, as well as related resolutions and guidance issued by the parliament and the Vietnam Fatherland Front.
The meeting was attended by Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue, who is head of the city’s NA deputy delegation; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Committee’s Office Le Minh Hung; other officials from the Party General Secretary’s Office and the State President’s Office; officials of Hanoi; along with voters in Nguyen Du ward of Hai Ba Trung district.
Local constituents showed unanimous support for the nomination of the Party and State leader for a seat in the 15th NA.
They shared the view that he has great prestige in the entire Party, people, and army, and that he is the centre of solidarity that gathers and brings into play the combined strength of the nation and also a role model of revolutionary morality.
In the many positions he used to serve, Trong has always demonstrated his political mettle, wisdom, and strategic mindset and vision to lead the country to weather numerous difficulties and challenges to obtain significant and comprehensive achievements in different areas, thus winning the recognition and high evaluation from the international community, according to the voters.
Particularly, they noted, the leader has made drastic moves to lead the Party building and the corruption combat, which have resulted in improvements and enhanced people’s trust in the Party and the regime.
Owning in-depth understanding of parliamentary activities and rich experience, he has always fulfilled the duties of a legislator, they said, adding that the Party and State leader also has close relationship with local constituents and people.
The voters expressed their absolute belief in the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, voicing their hope that the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 will be successful, thereby selecting talented and moral lawmakers to lead Vietnam on the development path and affirm the country’s role and stature in the region and the world.
Thanking local voters for their opinions, the Party General Secretary and State President attributed the fortune, strength, stature, and prestige Vietnam has today to exerted efforts by the entire Party, people and army in many generations.
Trong promised that if he continues receiving the people and Party’s trust to be elected an NA deputy for the 15th tenure, he will make all-out efforts for the sake of Hanoi’s development and the people’s prosperity and happiness./.