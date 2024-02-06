Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister hosts first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 5 for Archbishop Marek Zalewski, the first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam.

Politics Foreign Minister receives Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nong Rong, who is also Secretary General of the China - Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, in Hanoi on February 5.

Politics Condolences to Namibia over death of President Hage Geingob State President Vo Van Thuong on February 6 sent his condolences to Acting President of Republic of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba over the death of President Hage Gottfried Geingob.