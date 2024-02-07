Politics Foreign leaders offer New Year greetings to Party chief of Vietnam Leaders of many countries, political parties, and international organisations have sent greetings to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of New Year 2024 and the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) of Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party chief extends Tet greetings to incumbent, former leaders Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong extended Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, at a meeting in Hanoi on February 7, the 28th day of the last lunar month.

Politics Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on Tet occasion A delegation of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly (NA) and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on February 7 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon.