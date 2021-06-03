The two leaders appreciated the two countries’ ratification of documents marking the completion of 84 percent of land border demarcation and marker planting workload.

Chairman Hue thanked the Cambodian National Assembly, Government and relevant agencies for supporting the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in Cambodia during the fight against the pandemic.

Heng Samrin welcomed the two governments’ joint determination to support each other in ensuring security and preventing cross-border crimes as well as in stepping up socio-economic development in border areas, and in combating COVID-19.

He thanked Vietnam for assistance to Cambodia’s fight through the provision of medical supplies and equipment.

The leaders discussed measures to boost parliamentary diplomacy.

They highlighted the need to supervise ministries, sectors, localities and businesses carrying out the signed agreements so as to deepen the Vietnam-Cambodia comprehensive cooperation./.

