Politics NA Vice Chairman receives President of World University Services Germany National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 4 for President of the World University Services (WUS) of Germany Dr. Kambiz Ghawami.

Politics Vietnam, China hold talks on less sensitive marine cooperation areas The 16th round of negotiations of the working group on less sensitive sea-related fields between Vietnam and China was held in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang from August 2-3.

Politics US – one of Vietnam's leading important partners: official Vietnam always considers the US one of the most important partners and appreciates the two sides' close coordination at regional and international forums, as well as in issues of mutual concern, said politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh on August 4.

Politics Vietnam attends ASEAN senior officials’ meetings in Indonesia Ambassador Vu Ho, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, attended senior officials’ meetings of ASEAN+3, the East Asia Summit (EAS), the ASEAN Maritime ASEAN Forum (AMF) and the Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF ) in Indonesia from July 31 to August 4.