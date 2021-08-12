Business Trade ministry wants storage, warehousing costs cut for struggling businesses The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called on marine transport and logistics businesses to cut fees for container storage and warehousing for companies that have reduced operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Support teams to be formed to help remove customs clearance obstacles The General Department of Vietnam Customs has issued official letter No. 3980/TCHQ-GSHQ asking customs departments and sub-departments nationwide to set up support teams to remove obstacles in processing customs clearance procedures for import-export goods, especially medical supplies, medicines, vaccines and bioproducts for testing.

Business Vietnam's exports of phones, components continue to surge Vietnam's exports of phones and components brought in 29.35 billion USD in the first seven months of 2021, a year-on-year rise of 11.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnam introduces products at Hong Kong Food Expo 2021 The Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong is displaying food products at Hong Kong Food Expo 2021 which is taking place from August 12 -16.