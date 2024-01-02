Politics NA Chairman pays working visit to Ba Ria – Vung Tau National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 2 inspected the implementation of the component project No. 3 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project in Phu My township, and the Southern Petrochemical Complex Project in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Politics Sympathy offered to Japan over major earthquake in Ishikawa prefecture Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 2 sent a message of sympathy to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio over huge losses in human lives and property caused by a massive earthquake that hit Ishikawa prefecture and adjacent areas in central Japan on January 1.

Politics Bulgarian National Assembly Speaker to pay official visit to Vietnam Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 5-9, the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations announced on January 2.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.