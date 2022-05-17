Top Vietnamese legislator meets with Vice President of Lao NA
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on May 17 had a meeting with Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group and Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Sayachak.
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on May 17 had a meeting with Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group and Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Sayachak.
The two leaders discussed a series of matters of common concern, including the law-making programmes for the upcoming sessions of the two NAs, and the construction of key national projects and road infrastructure.
The coordination between the NA and government in each country in the implementation of legislative tasks and socio-economic development was also tabled.
Hue expressed his delight to visit Laos on the occasion of the Vietnam-Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022, which marks the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
Sounthone, meanwhile, lauded the outcomes of the earlier talks between Hue and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihan on May 16 and of a workshop co-chaired by the two top legislators on policies and mechanisms for post-pandemic recovery.
Chairman of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie K’dam (L) and Chairman of the Lao NA Committee for Ethnic Minorities Khamchanh So Ta Pa Seuth (Photo: VNA)Earlier, as part of Hue’s visit, Chairman of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie K’dam held talks with Chairman of the Lao NA Committee for Ethnic Minorities Khamchanh So Ta Pa Seuth on May 16.
The two sides commended the recent signing of a cooperation agreement between the council and the committee and agreed to push for further comprehensive cooperation.
Based on the pact, they wanted to organise more conferences, seminars, surveys, and delegation exchanges to foster the Vietnam – Laos special relations and comprehensive cooperation, thus helping to ensure political stability, security, defence, and socio-economic development./.