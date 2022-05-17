Politics Vietnamese, German parties hold seventh dialogue in Berlin The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) convened their seventh dialogue in Berlin on May 16, talking green growth in line with environmental protection and climate change adaptation in the two countries.

Politics Vietnam to play more active role at UN: PM Vietnam will continue bringing into play its role and making more active and constructive contributions to the common work of the United Nations in all the three pillars – security-politics, development and human rights, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NA agencies foster collaboration Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Defence and Security Major General Le Tan Toi held talks with his Lao counterpart, Lieutenant General Vongsack Phanthavong, in Vientiane on May 16, during which the two sides shared their experience in building and amending laws and supervision activities in the field of defence and security.

Politics NA Chairman receives President of State Audit Organisation, meets former leader of Laos Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received Malaythong Kommasith, President of the State Audit Organisation of Laos, in Vientiane on May 16 afternoon as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.