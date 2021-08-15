Business Infographic (interactive) Vietnam's socio-economic performance in seven months of 2021 The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 1.64 per cent in the January to July period, the lowest rate since 2016, with lower food and electricity prices after Government efforts to stabilise prices and support virus-hit citizens and enterprises in the pandemic, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Import-export value tops 373 billion USD Vietnam's import-export value reached 373.36 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic July CPI up by 0.62% month-on-month The national consumer price index (CPI) in July grew by 0.62 percent against June and 2.64 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Seafood exports expected to reach 12 billion USD by 2025 The Vietnam Association of Seafood Producers and Exporters forecasts that seafood exports would increase by an average of 7 percent yearly between 2021 and 2025, reaching 12 billion USD in 2025.