Passengers at the Vientiane Railway Station in Laos . (Photo: China Media Group)

Vientiane (VNA) - A cross-border tourist train service from the Chinese capital Beijing to Lao capital Vientiane began running on November 13.



The train departs from Beijing Fengtai Railway Station and travels along the Beijing-Guangzhou and Shanghai-Kunming railway lines then arrives at Kunming, Yunnan province, from where it continues along the China-Laos railway to Lao capital Vientiane.



The train will pass by some famous tourist attractions such as Xishuangbanna in Yunnan and Chibi city in Hubei province as well as Luang Prabang and Vang Vieng in Laos. The round trip takes 15 days.

The 1,035-km Laos-China railway, which connects China's Kunming with Vientiane in Laos, has been in operation since late 2021 and is contributing to the development of cross-border trade between Laos, China and some countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

As of September this year, the railway has transported more than 3.1 million passengers and more than 26.8 million tonnes of goods, including agricultural products and rare metals and minerals./.