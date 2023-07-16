Toyota Concert 2023 will be held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on August 5 and August 8 respectively. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Two shows of Toyota Concert 2023 will be held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on August 5 and August 8 respectively, the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) announced on July 16.



Both shows will be conducted under the baton of talented Japanese Honna Tetsuji and have performance of piano soloist Nguyen Dang Quang.



All proceeds will go to the Toyota Vietnam Music Talent Fund to support young Vietnamese musical talents in pursuing their passion for classic music.



Honna Tetsuji has served as music director and principal conductor of the VNSO since 2009. He was appointed conductor of the Osaka Symphony Orchestra from 1995 to 2001 and was a frequent guest conductor of the Nagoya Philharmonic Orchestra from 1998 to 2001. Since 2021, he has been the artistic advisor to the Vietnam Young Music Academy (VYMI).



Meanwhile, piano soloist Nguyen Dang Quang is notable for starting his piano studies when he was just nine.



In 2020, when he was 22, he completed his undergraduate training programme, majoring in Classical Piano Performance, at the University of Montreal (Canada) after being given a full scholarship from the Vietnamese Government under the guidance of renowned Vietnamese pianist Professor Dang Thai Son.



He finally completed his master's degree programme in 2022 and is now pursuing a doctorate at the University of Montreal.



During the Toyota Concert 2023, pianist Nguyen Dang Quang and the VNSO will treat audiences to classic pieces by composers Sergei Rachmaninoff and Jean Sibelius.



Meanwhile, on August 10, the VNSO artists will perform the "Summer Concert" on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (1973-2023). The event taking place at Trung Vuong Theater, Da Nang city is aimed to promote cultural and artistic connections, affirming the long-term cooperation between the two countries./.