Tra fish markets are expected to recover, particularly from the second quarter of next year.

Next year, Vietnam targets to achieve a commercial tra fish output of 1.7 million tonnes and an export turnover of 2 billion USD.

To this end, localities in the Mekong Delta, especially An Giang and Dong Thap provinces, and tra fish processing and exporting businesses need to focus on improving the quality of breed. They also need to do research and developing deeply-processed products, diversifying products to meet different market segments, and ready-made products.

In particular, tra fish production and processing enterprises need to pay attention to expanding the domestic market, targeting canteens in industrial parks and schools while seeking new markets, and implementing certification regulations for products, particularly those for Muslim markets./.

VNA