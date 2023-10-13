Tra Vinh officials congratulate local Khmer on Sene Dolta Festival (Photo: VNA)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – Delegations of officials of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh have visited and presented gifts to religious dignitaries and local Khmer people on the occasion of the traditional Sene Delta Festival of the Khmer ethnic group, which is celebrated from October 13 to 15 this year.

During the visits, local leaders praised contributions made by the Khmer ethnic community in the province to socio-economic development and expressed their hope that the dignitaries, monks, nuns and Khmer people will carry forward the tradition of patriotism, solidarity, preserve their cultural identities and join hands in building new-style rural areas for a better life.

According to deputy head of the provincial Ethnic Affairs Department Thach Mu Ni, the provincial authorities have visited and presented gifts with a total of 555 million VND (23,000 USD) to 26 Theravada Buddhist pagodas and 200 Khmer officials and families with social welfare beneficiaries.

Sene Dolta, which is celebrated from the 30th day of the eighth lunar month to the second day of the ninth lunar month each year, is one of the most important religious festivals for the Khmer ethnic people, along with Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) and Ooc Oom Bok to thank the Moon for a good harvest.



During the event, people gather to pay homage to their ancestors and enjoy traditional singing and dancing after a year of hard work.

Tra Vinh has a population of more than 1.1 million people, of which Khmer ethnic people account for about 32%./.